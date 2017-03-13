NJ Transit announces service changes due to snow

NJ Transit has announced service changes ahead of Tuesday's snowstorm.
The agency said:
-All Bus and Access Link service will begin shutting down at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Customers should expect those services to remain suspended for the duration of Tuesday's service day. Service is anticipated to resume on Wednesday as weather and road conditions allow.
-All but one rail line will operate on a weekend schedule on Tuesday for as long as weather conditions allow trains to operate safely. Customers should be aware that weekend rail service does not extend west of Raritan on the Raritan Valley Line, west of Dover on the M&E Line or west of Bay Street on the Montclair-Boonton Line.
-The Atlantic City Rail Line will operate on a regular weekday schedule. Pascack Valley Line trains will add Teterboro and Woodcliff Lakes stops and Train 2125 will operate as a local making all station stops.
-Hudson-Bergen Light Rail will operate on a weekend schedule with the addition of service, operating every 20 minutes, between Tonnelle Ave. and Hoboken Terminal. Newark Light Rail will operate on a Saturday schedule.
-RiverLINE service will operate on a Sunday schedule.
-Systemwide Cross-Honoring in Effect: To give customers additional travel options - if they must travel - during expected winter weather conditions, NJ TRANSIT will offer full systemwide cross-honoring, enabling customers to use their ticket or pass on an alternate travel mode-rail, light rail, PATH or ferry.
All customers are strongly advised to check njtransit.com before traveling for up-to-the-minute service information before starting their trip.
