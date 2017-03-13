WEATHER

PennDOT, City of Philadelphia prepare for snow storm

Road crews, residents and first responders are gearing up for what is expected to be a major winter storm Monday night in Tuesday. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Road crews are gearing up for what is expected to be a major winter storm Monday night into Tuesday.

PennDOT workers were expected to be out across the area Monday with the late-season storm fast approaching.


The City of Philadelphia is making its own preparations.

City crews began limited brining Sunday. Sanitation trucks will be outfitted with plows later Monday once trash collections are complete.

The Streets Department is planning on full deployment, with 50,000 tons of rock salt on hand.

Crews will start with salting then switch to plowing once the snow starts to accumulate.
