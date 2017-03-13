SEPTA announces plan for snowstorm

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --SEPTA has announced its plans for the snowstorm on Tuesday, including changes to bus and train service.
Those changes include:
24 Hour Market-Frankford Line and Broad Street Line Service:
Similar to weekends, 24-hour weekend train service will be in operation on the Market
Frankford and Broad Street Lines. There will be no overnight Nite Owl bus service; trains will operate every 20 minutes, all night.
The Market-Frankford and Broad Street Lines will be the best modes of transit for those needing to travel throughout Philadelphia, SEPTA said.
Regional Rail to Operate on Severe Storm Service Plan:
On Tuesday, March 14, SEPTA will activate its Regional Rail Severe Storm Service Plan, vieweable at
http://www.septa.org/service/rail/midday-schedule.html.Lines will operate on a
Saturday schedule with the exception of the following:
The Wilmington/Newark Line will run on an enhanced Saturday schedule,
with service to Newark and Churchmans Crossing Stations (click here for
the schedule: http://www.septa.org/schedules/rail/special/pdf/WIL_1.html).
Cynwyd Line service will not operate.
It is anticipated that service could experience significant delays and
possible cancellations. Customers are urged to register for Twitter updates
for their specific Regional Rail Line. Details are available at
http://www.septa.org/alert/twitter.html.
Drifting Snow Could Impact Norristown High Speed Line: The NHSL will operate
every 20 minutes; however, potentially high winds can cause snow drifts along the line.
NHSL passengers should monitor SEPTA's website and Twitter alerts for possible
service delays or service suspension.
Historically Affected Bus Routes to be Detoured at 4 a.m. (Earlier if Conditions
Warrant):
SEPTA will cut back and possibly suspend bus service along routes that are
historically impacted by storms, such as hilly areas or on tight streets: Routes 7, 9,
14, 18, 19, 20, 22, 24, 26, 27, 28, 31, 32, 38, 44, 46, 48, 50, 52, 53, 55, 57,
58, 65,70, 73, 77, 84, 88, 92, 94, 95, 97, 99, 103, 107, 108, 112, 114, 117, 119, 120, 124,
126, G, H, XH, J, K, and L.
-Routes 35, 61 and 62 will be suspended.
-Additional bus routes could be detoured or suspended if road
conditions deteriorate.
-Bus detours will be posted online at
www.septa.org/realtime/status/system-status.shtml. Look for the storm
cloud icon for weather-affected routes.
Heavy Snow Could Impact Trolleys:
Customers using SEPTA Trolley Routes 10,
11, 13, 15, 34 and 36, and the Media/Sharon Hill Line (Routes 101/102) should anticipate
significant delays and possible service cancellations, due to street conditions and cars
parked too close to the rails.
Customized Community Transportation (CCT) to Operate Limited
Schedule:
Service will be available for dialysis and other urgent, critically-needed
medical treatments and essential work personnel only on Tuesday, March 14. Customers
should anticipate delays due accumulated snow and icy conditions on streets and
sidewalks. Impassable streets and/or sidewalks not cleared of accumulated snow and ice
may prevent safe boarding and transport. Customers should contact the Control Center at
(215) 580-7720 to cancel trips if they don't plan to ride. Customers should call CCT
Customer Service at (215) 580-7145 for all other inquiries.
The SEPTA Customer Service Call Center will open at 6 a.m., and will be staffed with extra
personnel. Customers can call (215) 580-7800 to speak to SEPTA representatives. The SEPTA
Social Media Team (@SEPTA_Social) will also be available to answer inquiries via Twitter
starting at 5 a.m. Service updates will be posted at www.septa.org.
