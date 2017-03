SEPTA announces plan for snowstorm

SEPTA has announced its plans for the snowstorm on Tuesday, including changes to bus and train service.Those changes include:Similar to weekends, 24-hour weekend train service will be in operation on the MarketFrankford and Broad Street Lines. There will be no overnight Nite Owl bus service; trains will operate every 20 minutes, all night.The Market-Frankford and Broad Street Lines will be the best modes of transit for those needing to travel throughout Philadelphia, SEPTA said.On Tuesday, March 14, SEPTA will activate its Regional Rail Severe Storm Service Plan, vieweable at http://www.septa.org/service/rail/midday-schedule.html .Lines will operate on aSaturday schedule with the exception of the following:The Wilmington/Newark Line will run on an enhanced Saturday schedule,with service to Newark and Churchmans Crossing Stations (click here forthe schedule: http://www.septa.org/schedules/rail/special/pdf/WIL_1.html ).Cynwyd Line service will not operate.It is anticipated that service could experience significant delays andpossible cancellations. Customers are urged to register for Twitter updatesfor their specific Regional Rail Line. Details are available atDrifting Snow Could Impact Norristown High Speed Line: The NHSL will operateevery 20 minutes; however, potentially high winds can cause snow drifts along the line.NHSL passengers should monitor SEPTA's website and Twitter alerts for possibleservice delays or service suspension.SEPTA will cut back and possibly suspend bus service along routes that arehistorically impacted by storms, such as hilly areas or on tight streets: Routes 7, 9,14, 18, 19, 20, 22, 24, 26, 27, 28, 31, 32, 38, 44, 46, 48, 50, 52, 53, 55, 57,58, 65,70, 73, 77, 84, 88, 92, 94, 95, 97, 99, 103, 107, 108, 112, 114, 117, 119, 120, 124,126, G, H, XH, J, K, and L.-Routes 35, 61 and 62 will be suspended.-Additional bus routes could be detoured or suspended if roadconditions deteriorate.-Bus detours will be posted online at www.septa.org/realtime/status/system-status.shtml . Look for the stormcloud icon for weather-affected routes.Customers using SEPTA Trolley Routes 10,11, 13, 15, 34 and 36, and the Media/Sharon Hill Line (Routes 101/102) should anticipatesignificant delays and possible service cancellations, due to street conditions and carsparked too close to the rails.Service will be available for dialysis and other urgent, critically-neededmedical treatments and essential work personnel only on Tuesday, March 14. Customersshould anticipate delays due accumulated snow and icy conditions on streets andsidewalks. Impassable streets and/or sidewalks not cleared of accumulated snow and icemay prevent safe boarding and transport. Customers should contact the Control Center at(215) 580-7720 to cancel trips if they don't plan to ride. Customers should call CCTCustomer Service at (215) 580-7145 for all other inquiries., and will be staffed with extrapersonnel. Customers can call (215) 580-7800 to speak to SEPTA representatives. The SEPTASocial Media Team (@SEPTA_Social) will also be available to answer inquiries via Twitterstarting at 5 a.m. Service updates will be posted at www.septa.org ------