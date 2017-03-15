Snow cleanup continues in Philadelphia

Gay st off Main St in Manayunk still snow covered @6abc pic.twitter.com/N96oXXlhUt — Annie McCormick (@6abcAnnie) March 15, 2017

Many of the main streets in the Philadelphia are clear, but some of the side streets are still waiting to be plowed.Areas like Manayunk and South Philadelphia are no strangers to difficult small streets.Trash pickups were stopped in the city Tuesday, so the trucks could be used to help with the snow removal.Today the snow has a layer of ice over it and will be hard to move.Action News caught up with some contractors who were happy about the snow, and glad to have business.Most people dread the snow, but you guys, "Love it, love the snow. Only way we are going to make our money."Folks in the city can be fined $60 if residents don't remove the snow from around their properties within six hours after a snowstorm.You can also call 311 if your street has not been plowed. However, city officials are asking that you not put in those recommendations until Thursday.------