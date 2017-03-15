WEATHER

Snow cleanup continues in Philadelphia

EMBED </>More News Videos

Many of the main streets in the Philadelphia are clear, but some of the side streets are still waiting to be plowed. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Many of the main streets in the Philadelphia are clear, but some of the side streets are still waiting to be plowed.

Areas like Manayunk and South Philadelphia are no strangers to difficult small streets.

Trash pickups were stopped in the city Tuesday, so the trucks could be used to help with the snow removal.

Today the snow has a layer of ice over it and will be hard to move.

Action News caught up with some contractors who were happy about the snow, and glad to have business.

Most people dread the snow, but you guys, "Love it, love the snow. Only way we are going to make our money."

Folks in the city can be fined $60 if residents don't remove the snow from around their properties within six hours after a snowstorm.

You can also call 311 if your street has not been plowed. However, city officials are asking that you not put in those recommendations until Thursday.

------
Related Topics:
weatherphiladelphia newssnow plowsnowstormSouth PhiladelphiaNorthwest Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WEATHER
AccuWeather: Snow Showers, Icy Roads, Windy Today
Center City returning to normal after nor'easter
Lehigh County shovels out from snowstorm
Winter storm causes power outages across the area
More Weather
Top Stories
White House releases Trump's tax info ahead of TV report
AccuWeather: Snow Showers, Icy Roads, Windy Today
Convoy leads toddler to hospital though Pa. storm
6abc School Closings and Delays
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Residents forced from burning apartments in West Oak Lane
Man killed in Toms River police-involved shooting
Lehigh County shovels out from snowstorm
Show More
Center City returning to normal after nor'easter
Winter storm causes power outages across the area
NJ bill bans teens from getting married until 18
Philly's Jack Harris, who produced horror film 'The Blob,' dies at 98
More News
Top Video
Residents forced from burning apartments in West Oak Lane
Action News Update
AccuWeather: Snow Showers, Icy Roads, Windy Today
Center City returning to normal after nor'easter
More Video