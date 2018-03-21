WEATHER

Steady snowfall blankets Bucks County area

EMBED </>More Videos

Snow accumulating in Bucks Co.: Walter Perez reports during Action News at Noon on March 21, 2018. (WPVI)

By
DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) --
After a night of sleet and freezing rain, snow was falling steadily Wednesday morning in Doylestown, Bucks County.

Though the precipitation was consistent, just as AccuWeather predicted, the snow didn't start accumulating noticeably on the roads until about 9:30 a.m.
EMBED More News Videos

Steady snow falling in Doylestown: Walter Perez reports during the Action News Update at 11 a.m. on March 21, 2018.



That was, no doubt, in part because of all the pre-treatment - brining, salting - accomplished by road crews overnight.

As the day wore on, everyone in the area was bracing for more.

Forecasters were predicting significant snowfall in many parts of the region from this, the fourth nor'easter to hit this area in a month.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherpennsylvania newsnor'easterwinter stormDoylestown Township
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
NJ Transit suspending bus service at 3 p.m. due to weather
AccuWeather: Heavy Snow, Gusty Winds Today
Montgomery County braces for 4th nor'easter
City of Philadelphia declares snow emergency for Wednesday
More Weather
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Heavy Snow, Gusty Winds Today
LIVE: Tracking Nor'easter #4
2 officers taken to hospital after crash on I-95
Pa. Turnpike reopens after tractor-trailer crash
Speed limits reduced on major roadways, PA Turnpike
NJ Transit suspending bus service at 3 p.m. due to weather
Montgomery County braces for 4th nor'easter
Austin 'serial bomber' suspect kills self with explosive
Show More
Kirk Korver, brother of fmr. Sixer Kyle Korver, dies at 27
Jeff Chirico reports in Haddonfield, New Jersey
Jeannette Reyes reports in Chestnut Hill
2 killed in Horsham weather-related crash
City of Philadelphia declares snow emergency for Wednesday
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Montgomery County braces for 4th nor'easter
AccuWeather: Heavy Snow, Gusty Winds Today
Pa. Turnpike reopens after tractor-trailer crash
More Video