Steady snowfall blankets Bucks County area

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3242411" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Steady snow falling in Doylestown: Walter Perez reports during the Action News Update at 11 a.m. on March 21, 2018.

After a night of sleet and freezing rain, snow was falling steadily Wednesday morning in Doylestown, Bucks County.Though the precipitation was consistent, just as AccuWeather predicted, the snow didn't start accumulating noticeably on the roads until about 9:30 a.m.That was, no doubt, in part because of all the pre-treatment - brining, salting - accomplished by road crews overnight.As the day wore on, everyone in the area was bracing for more.Forecasters were predicting significant snowfall in many parts of the region from this, the fourth nor'easter to hit this area in a month.------