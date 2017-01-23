Wind and rain from Nor'easter cause minor damage

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Strong winds and rain from a winter Nor'easter moving through Lehigh and Delaware Valleys Monday caused some damage.
Wind gusts toppled over a tree in Chester Heights, Delaware County, bringing down some power lines.
It happened before dawn at Valley Brook and Ivy roads.
Utility crews responded quickly to make repairs.
And in Media, Delaware County a tree brought down electrical wires and a utility pole as it fell onto a car.
The Action Cam was on North Providence and Palmers Mill roads around 6 a.m.
A motorist was trapped inside the vehicle until first responders arrived.
That person was no seriously injured.