Wind and rain from Nor'easter cause minor damage

Strong winds and rain from a winter Nor'easter moving through Lehigh and Delaware Valleys Monday caused some damage.Wind gusts toppled over a tree in Chester Heights, Delaware County, bringing down some power lines.It happened before dawn at Valley Brook and Ivy roads.Utility crews responded quickly to make repairs.And in Media, Delaware County a tree brought down electrical wires and a utility pole as it fell onto a car.The Action Cam was on North Providence and Palmers Mill roads around 6 a.m.A motorist was trapped inside the vehicle until first responders arrived.That person was no seriously injured.