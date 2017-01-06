Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Categories
U.S. & World
Healthcheck
Consumer
Community News
Sports
Troubleshooters
Investigation
Entertainment
Politics
Art of Aging
6abc Loves the Arts
Jim Gardner One-on-One
Station Info
About 6abc/Contact Us!
Action News Biographies
6abc Contests & Promotions
TV Listings
Jobs & Internships at 6abc
Community
Shows
Watch Action News Online
FYI Philly
High School Huddle
Live Well Network
Laff TV
Puerto Rican Panorama
Join the Action! Send your pictures and videos to Action News!
Follow Us
BREAKING NEWS
Police: 5 dead in shooting at Ft. Lauderdale airport
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
WEATHER ALERT
Winter Storm Warning
Full Story
WEATHER ALERT
Winter Weather Advisory
Full Story
WEATHER
Winter weather a welcome sight for local skiiers
Email
share
share
tweet
email
You need Flash to watch this video.
Sorry, your browser doesn't
support Flash
, needs a
Flash update
, or has Flash disabled.
EMBED </>
More News Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=1690297" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
In the Lehigh Valley, the winter weather was a welcome sight for skiiers and snowboarders. (WPVI)
WPVI
Friday, January 06, 2017 06:34PM
MACUNGIE, Pa. (WPVI) --
In the Lehigh Valley, the winter weather was a welcome sight for skiiers and snowboarders.
Action News Reporter John Rawlins spent the day at Bear Creek Mountain Resort in Macungie to check out the excitement on the slopes.
Related Topics:
weather
pennsylvania news
Macungie Borough
Email
share
share
tweet
email
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
WEATHER
AccuWeather: Glancing Nor'easter Brings More Snow Saturday
LATEST MAPS: More snow expected Saturday
Mostly smooth sailing for commuters after snowfall in Philly
#6abcAction photos of the snow
More Weather
Top Stories
Police: 5 dead in shooting at Ft. Lauderdale airport
What we know about suspected Fort Lauderdale gunman
AccuWeather: Glancing Nor'easter Brings More Snow Saturday
LATEST MAPS: More snow expected Saturday
Police: Man with sword pulls gun in Center City
Putin 'Ordered' Effort to Influence US Election: Intel Report
Purse thief targets seniors at Main Line grocery store
Show More
Cleanup continues after NE Philly water main break
Judge denies bail for 4 Chicago Facebook live torture suspects
Philly to pay $4.4 million to deliveryman shot by police
Body of girl, 17, found along Delaware Canal Towpath
SeaWorld: Tilikum, orca that killed trainer, has died
More News
Top Video
AccuWeather: Glancing Nor'easter Brings More Snow Saturday
Police: 5 dead in shooting at Ft. Lauderdale airport
Cleanup continues after NE Philly water main break
Philly to pay $4.4 million to deliveryman shot by police
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Categories
U.S. & World
Healthcheck
Consumer
Community News
Sports
Troubleshooters
Investigation
Entertainment
Politics
Art of Aging
6abc Loves the Arts
Jim Gardner One-on-One
Station Info
About 6abc/Contact Us!
Action News Biographies
6abc Contests & Promotions
TV Listings
Jobs & Internships at 6abc
Community
Shows
Watch Action News Online
FYI Philly
High School Huddle
Live Well Network
Laff TV
Puerto Rican Panorama
Join the Action! Send your pictures and videos to Action News!
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WPVI-TV Philadelphia