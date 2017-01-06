WEATHER

Winter weather a welcome sight for local skiiers
EMBED </>More News Videos

In the Lehigh Valley, the winter weather was a welcome sight for skiiers and snowboarders. (WPVI)

MACUNGIE, Pa. (WPVI) --
In the Lehigh Valley, the winter weather was a welcome sight for skiiers and snowboarders.

Action News Reporter John Rawlins spent the day at Bear Creek Mountain Resort in Macungie to check out the excitement on the slopes.
Related Topics:
weatherpennsylvania newsMacungie Borough
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WEATHER
AccuWeather: Glancing Nor'easter Brings More Snow Saturday
LATEST MAPS: More snow expected Saturday
Mostly smooth sailing for commuters after snowfall in Philly
#6abcAction photos of the snow
More Weather
Top Stories
Police: 5 dead in shooting at Ft. Lauderdale airport
What we know about suspected Fort Lauderdale gunman
AccuWeather: Glancing Nor'easter Brings More Snow Saturday
LATEST MAPS: More snow expected Saturday
Police: Man with sword pulls gun in Center City
Putin 'Ordered' Effort to Influence US Election: Intel Report
Purse thief targets seniors at Main Line grocery store
Show More
Cleanup continues after NE Philly water main break
Judge denies bail for 4 Chicago Facebook live torture suspects
Philly to pay $4.4 million to deliveryman shot by police
Body of girl, 17, found along Delaware Canal Towpath
SeaWorld: Tilikum, orca that killed trainer, has died
More News
Top Video
AccuWeather: Glancing Nor'easter Brings More Snow Saturday
Police: 5 dead in shooting at Ft. Lauderdale airport
Cleanup continues after NE Philly water main break
Philly to pay $4.4 million to deliveryman shot by police
More Video