Woman found dead in minivan at Northeast Philadelphia strip mall

EMBED </>More Videos

Woman found dead in van at Northeast Philadelphia strip mall. John Rawlins reports during Action News at 4:30pm on January 2, 2018. (WPVI)

By
NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
An investigation continues into the death of a woman whose body was found inside a minivan at a strip mall in Northeast Philadelphia.

The van was discovered with a cloth or towel affixed to the driver's side window, which sometimes indicates a broken down vehicle.

But a closer examination revealed a body inside.

"It's a shame if she looking for somewhere to sleep or didn't have anywhere to go," said Debbie Stanish.

Stanish was on her way to work Tuesday morning when someone alerted her.

"Someone had driven by and stopped me and said they thought there was someone in the back of the car, and when we had looked we did see her, and she was like covered up with blankets and an afghan and a pillow," Stanish said.

Debbie called 911 and police and firefighters arrived.

Police say it was a 53-year-old white female who is thought to be living in the van. Her body was reportedly frozen, but it's not clear if the cold was the cause of her death.

Investigators are awaiting the results of an autopsy and toxicology test.

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
philadelphia newsbody foundNortheast Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Winter Storm WATCH for parts of NJ
Fire at Jenkintown car dealership
Trump says his 'nuclear button' is bigger
Icy conditions following Lawndale water main break
Man, woman wounded in Germantown shooting
Father pleads for help finding hit-and-run driver who struck his daughter
Water main break affecting homes across Montgomery Co.
Grand jury to state police: Give up trooper shooting probes
Show More
Cold weather tips for car owners
4 men sought in Bensalem bar assault
Wentz responds to Twitter user calling his photo offensive
Woman found dead in SUV parked in Wawa lot
Firefighters battle multi-alarm blaze in Elmer, NJ
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Cold weather tips for car owners
Pickup truck catches fire at NE Philly gas station
Firefighters battle multi-alarm blaze in Elmer, NJ
More Video