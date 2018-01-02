Police are investigating after a woman was found dead inside an SUV in the parking lot of a Wawa store in New Castle, Delaware.The discovery was made around 7:24 a.m. Tuesday at the store in the 100 block of South DuPont Highway.Investigators say the 49-year-old woman was the only person inside the Ford Explorer. It was not known how long she had been there.Police are awaiting autopsy results to determine a cause of death. Police say no foul play is suspected.The woman's name has not been released.------