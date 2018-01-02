Woman found dead in SUV parked in Wawa lot in New Castle, Del.

NEW CASTLE, Del. (WPVI) --
Police are investigating after a woman was found dead inside an SUV in the parking lot of a Wawa store in New Castle, Delaware.

The discovery was made around 7:24 a.m. Tuesday at the store in the 100 block of South DuPont Highway.

Investigators say the 49-year-old woman was the only person inside the Ford Explorer. It was not known how long she had been there.

Police are awaiting autopsy results to determine a cause of death. Police say no foul play is suspected.

The woman's name has not been released.

