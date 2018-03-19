Woman ID'd in deadly West Philadelphia triple shooting

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3231751" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police investigate triple shooting in West Philadelphia: Jeff Cherico reports on Action News at 6 p.m., March 18, 2018

Photo of Dominique Oglesby provided by her family.

Police say a woman is dead and two others are injured following a shooting in West Philadelphia Sunday.Police responded around 4:22 p.m. Sunday to the Galaxy West Bar & Grill on the 5200 block of Market Street for the report of a shooting.Arriving officers found multiple shooting victims.Police say 23-year-old Dominique Oglesby of the 5900 block of Christian Street was located on the highway suffering from a gunshot wound to the back. She was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where she later died.A 42-year-old male victim was taken by police to the same hospital with a gunshot wound to the left foot and was listed in stable condition.A 66-year-old male victim was also taken to Penn Presbyterian with a gunshot wound to the arm and is listed in stable condition.Police say the incident began with Oglesby entering the Galaxy West to place a food order and an argument/fight possibly ensued, spilling onto the sidewalk.Oglesby's family identifies the injured men as her father and grandfather.Her family consoled each other outside the hospital after she passed away."All of a sudden a life was cut short because of senseless violence in the city of Philadelphia," said Eric Woodard.While police officials said the shooting occurred after an argument inside the bar, Ogelsby's cousins dispute that she was in the bar. They call it a case of road rage."She was in her car," said Geneva Walker. "They broke her windows and a fight broke out."They said Ogelsby's father and grandfather came to the scene after she called them for help. That's when all three were shot.The gunman took off.Family members said Ogelsby was scheduled to graduate from Penn State University this spring.Instead they'll be planning her funeral. The latest victim of violent crime in Philadelphia.No arrests have been made.------