Worker dies after front end loader plunges into water in Delaware

CLAYMONT, Del. (WPVI) --
First responders have recovered the body of a worker after the front end loader he was operating plunged into the water in Delaware.

Crews were dispatched at 10 a.m. Thursday to Oceanport Industries in the 6200 block of Philadelphia Pike.

Video from Chopper 6 showed marine and rescue units from Wilmington and New Castle County on the scene, and divers searching the water along a concrete pier near what appeared to be a partially submerged piece of machinery.

After a hour-long search, crews recovered the body of the 62-year-old worker.

The man's name was being withheld pending notification of his family.

It was not immediately clear what led to the incident. An autopsy on the victim is planned.

The incident is being investigated by Delaware State Police.

