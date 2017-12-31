Yeadon fire forces residents out in the cold

Yeadon fire forces residents out in cold. Nydia Han reports during Action News at 6:30 a.m. on December 31, 2017. (WPVI)

YEADON, Pa. (WPVI) --
A fire forced dozens of residents of an apartment complex in Delaware County into the bitter cold.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday at the Forrest Creek Apartments on the 300 block of North Front Street.

Residents of one building heard an explosion and noticed smoke.

Firefighters quickly arrived and ripped open part of the roof, searching for flames. They found only smoke.

Investigators say a transformer box mounted on the front of building D shorted out, causing the fire.

Crews evacuated the building and cut off power to the complex's other buildings.

The Red Cross says 84 apartments have been evacuated.

Many residents sat in their vehicles or stood outside, huddled under blankets, until SEPTA buses came to take them to Yeadon Borough Hall.
