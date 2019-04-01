$35K reward offered in fatal shooting of Philadelphia police inspector's son

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5227258" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Man shot in FDR Park after Phillies game: as seen on Action News at 11 p.m., March 30, 2019

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5227256" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police official's son killed in FDR Park shooting: As seen on Action News at 6 a.m., March 31, 2019

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5227465" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police official's son shot and killed: Bob Brooks reports on Action News at 10 a.m., March 31, 2019

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Action News has learned the young victim of a fatal shooting Saturday night in FDR Park was the son of a chief inspector with the Philadelphia Police Department.The shooting occurred around 10 p.m. inside FDR Park on the 1400 block of Pattison Avenue. Police say a post-game tailgate was underway close to The American Swedish Historical Museum.The Action Cam was outside of Penn Presbyterian Hospital early Sunday morning.Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross was seen leaving the hospital after consoling the victim's father Chief Inspector of Internal Affairs Chris Flacco.Friends of the victim, 20-year-old Nicholas Flacco, also gathered outside the hospital.Police say Nicholas Flacco had just returned from college to celebrate his birthday.Police said he and his friends went to the Phillies game and were tailgating in FDR park when they got into an argument with another group.Investigators said during the argument someone in the other group pulled a gun and fired into Flacco's group, hitting him in the chest.According to police radio transmissions from the incident released Sunday: "There was a large group in the park here when this happened. They Dispersed on Pattison toward Broad Street. A bunch of juveniles. A bystander out here apparently said there was a green car involved, older model sedan like a Honda. It went eastbound on Patterson after it left the park."Flacco was pronounced dead at the hospital.Police said no arrests have been made.Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney issues the following statement Sunday afternoon: "I'm extremely saddened by the tragic death of Nicholas Flacco. Every life lost to violence is one too many. It is all the more tragic when we lose a young person who had their whole life ahead of them. I extend my deepest sympathies and condolences to Chief Inspector Flacco and his family, the Police Department, and all who have lost loved ones to senseless gun violence. PPD is undergoing a thorough investigation and I urge the public to come forward to report any tips that can help find the person who did this. The anonymous tip line is 215-686-TIPS.""It does hit very close to home. I've known Chief Flacco for probably 25 years at least. Our hearts are broken and we're keeping him and his family in our thoughts and prayers. It's just another example of senseless violence," Commissioner Ross tells Action News.The Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5, the City of Philadelphia and the Philadelphia Firefighters and Paramedics Union Local 22 are offering a combined reward of $35,000 for any information leading to the arrest of a suspect.