$4K Chipotle theft in NE Philly possibly linked to Popeyes robberies

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are searching for multiple suspects in connection with an armed robbery inside a Chipotle in Northeast Philadelphia that could be linked to at two other crimes.It happened along the 2300 block of Cottman Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Monday.Police said three masked suspects stormed the rear of the store while multiple employees and customers were still inside. Police said the armed suspects made off with approximately $4,000.No injuries were reported, and no personal belongings were stolen from the employees or customers.Police believe Monday's robbery may be connected to a weekend incident involving two Popeyes restaurants.Around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, three men armed with guns and wearing masks went into the Popeyes at 501 Adams Avenue in the Rising Sun Shopping Center just before closing.Police said the men took all of the night receipts, forced the manager to open the safe and grabbed an undetermined amount of cash.According to officials, the men got away with cell phones and cash from the employees before fleeing the scene.Another Popeyes was robbed Friday night on Castor Avenue.Police believe the same men are responsible for that robbery.Investigators are retrieving surveillance video from inside the restaurants.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.