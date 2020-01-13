double shooting

1 dead, 1 critical after double shooting in Strawberry Mansion

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police said a 35-year-old man is dead after a double shooting in Strawberry Mansion Sunday night.

It happened around 10:45 p.m. on the 3000 block of West Susquehanna Avenue.

Police responded to calls for shots fired to find two men shot, one lying dead in the street. The second victim was taken to Temple University Hospital in critical condition.

Police have not released a motive for the shooting.

No arrests have been made.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north philadelphiagun violencehomicidedouble shootingguns
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DOUBLE SHOOTING
One killed in double shooting at Strawberry Mansion barbershop
2 shot outside of N. Philly nightclub, 1 critical
Double shooting suspect crashes into SEPTA bus
2 shot near Philadelphia schools, lockdowns lifted
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Weekend violence leaves 7 dead in Philadelphia
18-month-old suffers graze wound to head in Germantown
Carnell Elementary School reopening after asbestos problem
Oscars 2020: Full list of nominees to be announced
Massive fire burns through construction sites in NJ
2 US service members killed in Afghanistan identified
AccuWeather: Much Cooler, But Still Above Average
Show More
13-year-old double amputee focused on becoming NFL quarterback
SEPTA moving forward with Key rollout on Regional Rail
New Jersey mom says she got used diapers in Amazon shipment
2 planes nearly collide at JFK, investigation underway
Winter warm-up hits Delaware Valley
More TOP STORIES News