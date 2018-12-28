1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting in Chester

CHESTER, Pa. (WPVI) --Delaware County authorities are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another wounded in Chester Friday evening.
It happened around 6 p.m. at 6th and Pusey streets.
Police say one man was found dead at the scene.
The second victim was rushed to the hospital with a leg wound.
Police discovered weapons at the scene. They are trying to determine if the men shot each other or they were shot by someone else.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps