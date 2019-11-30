1 dead after crash involving bus on New Jersey Turnpike

BORDENTOWN TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- New Jersey State Police are investigating a deadly crash on the New Jersey Turnpike on Friday night.

It happened around 8:45 p.m. in the southbound lane of the Turnpike in Hamilton Township, Mercer County.

Chopper 6 was over the wreck involving a bus and at least one car.

Police confirm to Action News that one person has died.

It's unclear if anyone else was injured in the crash or if anyone was on the bus at the time.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mercer countynew jersey turnpikeaccidentcrash
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Residents on alert after black bear spotted in Villanova
Body found in woods in NE Philly
DNA test helps Philly woman find sister after two decades
Teacher's sick day dispute during Eagles parade can be settled by arbitrator
AccuWeather: Winter Storm Watch for parts of region
Man shot at SEPTA's Frankford Transportation Center
Show More
Officer receives Starbucks cup with 'PIG' printed on label
Terminally ill Star Wars fan gets early 'Rise of Skywalker' screening
Source: Lane Johnson's Eagles extension worth $72M
Best meteor shower of the year coming in December
Video shows Chicago officer body slam man to ground during arrest
More TOP STORIES News