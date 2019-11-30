1 dead after crash involving bus on New Jersey Turnpike

BORDENTOWN TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- New Jersey State Police are investigating a deadly crash on the New Jersey Turnpike on Friday night.It happened around 8:45 p.m. in the southbound lane of the Turnpike in Hamilton Township, Mercer County.Chopper 6 was over the wreck involving a bus and at least one car.Police confirm to Action News that one person has died.It's unclear if anyone else was injured in the crash or if anyone was on the bus at the time.