1 dead after crash involving motorcycle in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle left one person dead on Tuesday night in Philadelphia.

It happened around 5:20 p.m. along Tacony Street near Van Kirk Street in the city's Wissinoming section.

Police say a 50-year-old man traveling on his 2007 Suzuki motorcycle went around stopped traffic, ran a red light and struck another vehicle in the intersection on the 4900 block of Van Kirk Street.

The man, who has not yet been identified, died at the scene, police say.

No other injuries were reported.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
