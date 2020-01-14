1 dead following head-on crash in Sewell, New Jersey

SEWELL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A collision in Gloucester County, New Jersey has left at least one person dead on Monday night.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. on the 200 block of Delsea Drive in Sewell.

Chopper 6 was over the head-on crash as police conducted their investigation.

At least one person has died. There was no immediate word on if anyone else was injured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
