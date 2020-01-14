1 dead following head-on crash in Sewell, New Jersey

SEWELL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A collision in Gloucester County, New Jersey has left at least one person dead on Monday night.It happened around 8:30 p.m. on the 200 block of Delsea Drive in Sewell.Chopper 6 was over the head-on crash as police conducted their investigation.At least one person has died. There was no immediate word on if anyone else was injured.The cause of the crash remains under investigation.