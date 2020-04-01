One person dead following North Philadelphia house fire

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One person is dead following a fast-moving house fire in North Philadelphia early Wednesday.The fire broke out around 2:40 a.m. on the 2400 block of North Syndenham Street.Fire crews said when they arrived flames were shooting out the middle of the row house.Crews attempted to rescue a person trapped inside of the house but that person was pronounced dead at the scene.Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control.So far there is no word if any other people were inside of the home or what caused the fire.