Doylestown house fire leaves 1 dead

DOYLESTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A person was killed in a house fire in Doylestown, Bucks County.

The fire started shortly after 1:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Colonial Heritage Manufactured Home Community on the 100 block of Hemlock Drive.

Arriving firefighters found heavy smoke at the scene.

According to the fire department, the victim was trapped in a room during the fire.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control. They are working to determine a cause.

The victim's identity has not been released.
