Man, 76, charged with killing his wife and daughter in Chester County home

EAST MARLBOROUGH TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A man has been charged with shooting and killing his own wife and daughter in a Chester County, Pennsylvania home.

Roger Hanks, 76, is charged with first-degree murder and a list of other offenses after the shootings on Thursday evening in East Marlborough Township.

Police were called to the 200 block of Wiltshire Drive around 6:15 p.m. where they found his wife, 75-year-old Judith Hanks, and his daughter, 37-year-old Emily Hanks, dead from gunshot wounds.

Roger Hanks was found inside the garage and taken into custody.

According to charging documents, Hanks had gotten in an argument with his wife while cleaning his gun, telling her "if you keep up this thing is going to go off on you."

He then allegedly pointed the gun at his wife and told her "if she did not shut and leave him alone that he was going to 'plug' her," documents showed.

Hanks told police that he pointed the gun at his wife and it went off, the document shows.

Then, Hanks allegedly told police, when his wife fell down his daughter, Emily, "went into a rage."

Hanks told police he pointed the gun at his daughter and it went off again, the affidavit shows. He aimed the gun at the chest area of both women, he allegedly told police.

According to the affidavit, Hanks told police he is the "best of the best" when it comes to his ability with a firearm, adding that he frequently shoots in competitions.

He also allegedly told police he drank two German beers and Irish whiskey earlier in the day.

Police say the gun and two spent shell casings were found at the scene.