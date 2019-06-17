1 dead, multiple people shot at graduation party in SW Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are on the scene of a shooting where one person is dead and multiple people have been shot in Southwest Philadelphia Sunday night.

It happened around 10 p.m. near the intersection of South 70th Street and Buist Avenue.

According to police, shots were fired, and at least eight and possibly nine people were injured during a graduation party.

There is no word on what sparked the shooting.

