1 injured in home invasion in Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Bethlehem are investigating a home invasion that took place Tuesday night.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. on the 800 block of Main Street.

Investigators said they were looking for four men who attempted a home invasion robbery.

One person was transported to an area hospital.

Police have not released the condition of that person or any other information.
