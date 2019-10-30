1 injured in home invasion in Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Bethlehem are investigating a home invasion that took place Tuesday night.
It happened around 10:30 p.m. on the 800 block of Main Street.
Investigators said they were looking for four men who attempted a home invasion robbery.
One person was transported to an area hospital.
Police have not released the condition of that person or any other information.
