More than 2 dozen bullets fired in fatal North Philadelphia shooting

By Corey Davis
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Investigators are searching for two suspects after finding a man shot to death in close proximity to two schools in North Philadelphia early Tuesday.

It happened just after midnight on North Marshall Street near Poplar Street.

Investigators found 29 spent shell casings in the street after witnesses said two males wearing masks left the scene on bicycles.

Police said the victim, 21, was shot four blocks from his home and that he was clearly the intended target.

"Most of the 29 shell casings were found some inches, some feet from where the victim was laying on the sidewalk, which is an indication that the shooters were standing in very close proximity to the victim," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Small said the victim suffered gunshot wounds all over his body, including to his neck, torso, back and legs.

Officers transported the man to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators said a gun was found in the victim's pocket but it doesn't appear he ever had a chance to pull his weapon.

The scene of the shooting is near Palmer Leadership Academy and Young Scholars Charter School.

Investigators said at least one of those schools has several surveillance cameras close to the crime scene.

Homicide detectives are hoping the video is clear enough to help with the investigation.
