Shooting near West Philadelphia McDonald's kills 1, injures another

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One person was killed and another was critically injured in a shooting near a McDonald's in West Philadelphia.

It happened just before 10:30 p.m. Monday at 52nd and Sansom streets.

Police said one person was shot in the face and the second victim was shot in the torso.

Authorities have not been able to identify the victims.

They are reviewing surveillance video which captured two suspects following the victims.

So far, there have been no arrests.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiashooting
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Deadly hit-and-run victim had Temple University ID: Police
Without Warning: Thousands living without working smoke detectors
Minor explosion during truck fire on Walt Whitman Bridge
AccuWeather: Rain and Drizzle Today, More Rain Wednesday Night
Crowd gathers for Fastnacht doughnuts at Tacony bakery
Stray bullet misses boy in Delco home on border of 2 cities
Rare duck spotted in Central Park with plastic stuck on beak
Show More
Couple gets married in hospital after terminal cancer diagnosis
Dow drops more than 1,000 points amid coronavirus concerns
Modell's Center City location to remain open
Amazon gets $4.5M to expand operations in Del.
PHOTOS: Kobe Bryant custom casket
More TOP STORIES News