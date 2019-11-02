11-year-old child accidentally overdoses on heroin in Delaware; man arrested

LAUREL, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware State Police have arrested Gilbert Dickerson on drug charges after a child overdosed on heroin.

On Monday night, police were called to the 2700 block of Pot of Gold Circle in Millsboro for an 11-year-old in cardiac arrest.



Police say a child, who was being driven to school in Dickerson's vehicle Monday found an Altoid container and grabbed it.

At school, that student opened it up and unknowingly gave 30 baggies of heroin to the 11-year-old victim.



Police searched Dickerson's home where they allegedly found 65 bags of heroin. Also present in the residence at this time were 3 juvenile children, ages 13, 12, and 6.

Dickerson has posted bond.

The child was transported to the AI DuPont Children's Hospital. The child's condition is unknown at this time.
