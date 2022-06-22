History and Humor: 'The American Revolution' tells the tale in 50 funny minutes

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- In celebration of American freedom, many tourists head to Valley Forge National Historical Park.
This weekend, you can catch a free showing of "The American Revolution" there.
It tells the story in just 50 minutes, in the very place where it happened - with a good dose of humor.
"I think it's just an awesome show that ties together both the arts and history that we have here," said Rachel Riley from the Valley Forge Tourism and Convention Board. "What a way to experience the history of Valley Forge Park, the history of this area and the history of the American Revolutionary War with this show. It's fun, informative and silly. You still get the facts, but it's family friendly."
"The American Revolution" is the work of Theater Unspeakable in Chicago. Seven actors recreate the events from Lexington to Yorktown on a stage the size of a table.
"We use our bodies and our voices only to create the entire story of the American Revolution in under an hour," said Marc Frost, the Managing/Artistic Director of Theater Unspeakable. "It's very silly, it's fun. We imagine what it might have been like at that time, in this kind of tongue-in-cheek way."
This Saturday, June 25, it's your chance to see the show for free at the Washington Memorial Chapel in Valley Forge National Park at 3:30 p.m.
The show then heads to Old City, where it is a ticketed event.
