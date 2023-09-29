These 2 University City spots offer delicious food, drinks

This week Jessica Boyington checked out two spots in Philadelphia's University City that have delicious food and drinks!

CO-OP RESTAURANT & BAR

Attached to The Study Hotel is CO-OP Restaurant and Bar, a space with a cuisine concept derived from the states of the Mid-Atlantic. That means, all the food and drinks are on theme AND all of the ingredients are sourced from those states!

What I loved:

-The Baltimore Bramble blackberry cocktail.

-The cheese board with smoked honey.

-Roasted Half Chicken

LOUIE LOUIE

Louie Louie is a French inspired bistro open for lunch, dinner, and brunch on the weekends. There's a charming outdoor patio for dining when the weather is just right and a gorgeous interior perfect for hanging out, or even taking the perfect picture.

What I loved:

-Parisian Gnocchi

-Beef Carpaccio (with truffle aioli and crispy shallots)

-Bacon Wrapped Dates

-The Spritz Tower with FIVE different flavors!