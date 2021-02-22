15-year-old charged with stabbing 2 siblings at Montco school playground: DA

HATFIELD TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A 15-year-old has been arrested and charged in connection with the stabbing of his two siblings on the playground of a Montgomery County, Pennsylvania elementary school.It happened around 5:20 p.m. Monday on a playground at Oak Park Elementary School on the 500 block of Squirrel Lane in Hatfield Township.Officers arrived to find a 13-year-old boy suffering from multiple stab wounds to his chest, back, face, neck and hands, and a 9-year-old girl suffering from multiple stab wounds to her head. Both victims were taken to an area hospital.The 13-year-old underwent surgery and remains in critical but stable condition, police said. The 9-year-old was treated and released.Investigators say the teen sibling behind the attack was taken into custody and has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and other related crimes.He is currently being held at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility under a $500,000 bond.The motive for the stabbing is still being investigated.