16-year-old dies days after shooting in Southwest Philadelphia; no arrests made

The teen, who has since been identified as Jaseem Thomas, was shot eight times, police said.

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 2:40PM
16-year-old shot 8 times in Philadelphia; no arrests made
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say a 16-year-old has died after he was shot multiple times on Thursday evening.

Officers say the teen, who has since been identified as Jaseem Thomas, was shot eight times on the 2200 block of South 67th Street just after 6 p.m. on April 27.

Thomas was transported to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where he was placed in critical condition.

Police said he succumbed to his injuries on Monday afternoon.

There have been no arrests made in the case.

