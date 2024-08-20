Some of the 15 others rescued are either recovering or have now left hospital.

2 Americans among 6 passengers still missing after superyacht sinks off coast of Sicily

PORTICELLO, Sicily -- Two Americans are among those still missing after a superyacht sank off the coast of Sicily on Monday, ABC News has confirmed.

Christopher and Neda Morvillo are among six people still unaccounted for who were aboard the U.K.-flagged Bayesian vessel which sank during a violent storm.

Christopher Morvillo is a partner at law firm Clifford Chance and represented the yacht's owner -- British tech tycoon Mike Lynch -- in his recent fraud case brought by Hewlett Packard. He is a former assistant United States attorney for the Southern District of New York.

The search resumed Tuesday morning for the six people missing from the Bayesian. Among the bodies that may be trapped inside the vessel are those of Lynch and his 18-year-old daughter Hannah.

Some of the 15 people who were rescued are either still recovering or have now left hospital.