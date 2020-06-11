2 bodies recovered after teens go missing in Schuylkill River

Search is on in the Schuylkill River in SW Philadlephia for two teenage boys. It’s been serval hours now since they were last seen jumping off the pier at Bartram’s Garden. @6abc pic.twitter.com/DHzprUX8bk — Bob Brooks (@BobBrooks6abc) June 11, 2020

A search is underway for two missing teens who were last seen going into the Schuylkill River, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two bodies have been found after two teens went missing in the Schuylkill River on Wednesday, Action News has learned.It happened near 56th Street and Eastwick Avenue around 7:15 p.m.Police say two boys, ages 15 and 14 years old, were seen going into the river for a swim but never resurfaced.Action News learned late Wednesday night that two bodies have been pulled from the river, but they have not been positively identified by police.Family members say 15-year-old Quadir Beverly and his best friend were both missing."One of his friends fell in and he thought he could swim well and he jumped in to try and save his friend and the current took both of them," said the family member.Chopper 6 was overhead as marine units searched the river."One of the young boys jumped into the river had some difficulty swimming, the second boy jumped in to help his friend," said Inspector Ray Evers with the Philadelphia Police Department.Quadir's grandma tells Action News she's not surprised he tried to rescue someone."He takes care of his brothers and sisters. He has one brother he's really close to that's blind and watches him, so he's that type of person. So when he saw his best friend fall in, he would be the type to try and save him," she said.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.