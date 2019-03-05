2 children injured after being struck by car in North Philadelphia

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5168716" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police: 2 children seriously injured after being struck by car in North Philly: as seen on Acion News March 5, 2019

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two children are recovering in the hospital after being hit by a car in North Philadelphia.Police say the children were walking to school with their mother."It makes me sad to hear that children got hit," said Deyonna Whitepool, who lives in the same building as the family."I just met them. But they seem like good kids," she said.The accident happened at about 7 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of 20th and Diamond streets. The driver stayed at the scene and talked with police.After speaking with investigators, she was allowed to leave in her own car.Police have not said whether she will face any charges.The girl and boy, ages eight and four, were both taken to Hahnemann University Hospital with cuts and bruises. They were later transported to St. Christopher Hospital for further evaluation and treatment.Residents say the streets in that area can be dangerous for both drivers and pedestrians."Nowadays, a lot of these intersections are not safe," said Alvin Fountain while holding his young son. "All these areas have schools in them. They need a crossing guard on the corner."