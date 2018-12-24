2 dead, car ripped in half after crash in Delaware County

FOLSOM, Pa. (WPVI) --
An early-morning crash on Christmas Eve left two people dead and a car in pieces in Folsom, Delaware County

It happened around 1 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of MacDade Boulevard.

It appears the driver lost control and smashed into a utility pole.

The car broke apart, and the back end of the vehicle careened down MacDade Blvd.



The front end of the car was wrapped around the utility pole.

Investigators are working to determine a cause of the crash.

Those killed were the driver and a passenger. Their identities have not been released.

MacDade Boulevard was closed for several hours after the crash but it has since been reopened.

