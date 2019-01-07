A woman injured during a triple shooting in Philadelphia that left two others dead is being considered a person of interest after police say her story changed several times.The shooting happened just after 3 a.m. Monday.Officers found the woman on the 1100 block of East Tioga Street in Juniata Park, suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm.They took her to Temple University Hospital where she eventually mentioned she believed she had been shot at F and Onatrio streets, a few blocks from where she was found.Police arrived at the intersection to discover a man and woman in their 30s or 40s dead from gunshots inside a car. Officers also found drugs and syringes in the car.Police say the woman has been cooperative, but not all the time."If we found her a few blocks away, why wouldn't she have mentioned that two other people were shot? She didn't. She just said she believed she was shot in the area of F Street and Ontario," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.Police say all the ballistic evidence was found inside the vehicle, meaning no shots were fired from the outside.Authorities will be asking the woman further questions once her condition is listed as stable in the hospital.------