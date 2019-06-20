2 killed inside Willingboro home; suspect in custody

WILLINGBORO, N.J. (WPVI) -- Police say they have a suspect in custody after the murder of two people inside a home in Willingboro, New Jersey.

Police have not released many details, but say the murders happened inside a home on Eastbrook Lane.

Charges have not yet been filed in relation to the killings.

Police say additional details are being withheld at this time to allow for the next of kin to be notified.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as more information becomes available.
