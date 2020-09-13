Two Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies 'fighting for their lives' after ambush shooting in Compton

Two Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were shot at a Metro station in Compton Saturday evening, officials say.
By ABC7.com staff
COMPTON, Calif. -- Two Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies are "fighting for their lives" after they were shot in the head in an ambush at the Metro station in Compton, officials say.

The incident happened Saturday at the Metro Blue Line station at Willowbrook Avenue and Compton Boulevard around 7 p.m. The location is a short distance from the Compton sheriff's station.

"One male deputy and one female deputy were ambushed as they sat in their patrol vehicle," the department tweeted. "Both sustained multiple gunshot wounds and are in critical condition. They are both currently undergoing surgery. The suspect is still at large."

They were rushed to a local hospital.

Surveillance video of the shooting shows the suspect ambush the deputies as they sat in the patrol car.

A person clad in dark clothing walks up to the parked vehicle at the Metro station, approaches the window on the passenger's side and fires several times at close range. The suspect then runs off on foot. One deputy is seen emerging from the passenger side and stumbling around on foot for several seconds before the video ends.

The surveillance video can be viewed here. Warning: Footage of the shooting may be disturbing to some viewers.

The department tweeted: "Moments ago, 2 of our Sheriff Deputies were shot in Compton and were transported to a local hospital. They are both still fighting for their lives, so please keep them in your thoughts and prayers."



Deputies have blocked off streets in the area and are searching for the suspect.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.

EMBED More News Videos

Two Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were shot at a Metro station in Compton Saturday evening, officials say.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
comptonlos angeles countylos angeles county sheriff's departmentpolice officer shotdeputy involved shooting
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Ex-Borgata exec who left for Ocean must return cellphone: Judge
Many Temple University students moving out
Up to $600 fine for violating COVID guidance in Kutztown
Study: Restaurant dining linked to increased COVID-19 risk
Iconic Old City business reopens during pandemic
Tropical Storm Sally forms just off Florida coast
AccuWeather: Brief return of the summer humidity
Show More
Money for $300 unemployment boost to run out after 6 weeks
Local veteran honored with a birthday parade
Osaka comes back, tops Azarenka at US Open
19-year-old shot multiple times, killed in Wilmington: Police
Naya Rivera called for help as she drowned, autopsy report shows
More TOP STORIES News