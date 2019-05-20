2 men, 3 women sought in Philadelphia apartment killing

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are searching for two men and three women who are wanted in connection to a homicide in Southwest Philadelphia.According to authorities, it happened around 11:05 p.m. on April 9 on the 7700 block of Lindbergh Boulevard.Police released surveillance video of the incident on Monday. While police said the crime occurred on April 9, the timestamp on the video reads April 18.Police said two men entered the victim's apartment, shot him, and then fled the scene.At the time of the shooting, three women were with the victim in his apartment. Police said all three fled with the suspects in a gray Chevy Malibu.The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.Anyone who has information should contact police at 215-686-3334.