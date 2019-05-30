2 rescued from capsized boat off coast of Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (WPVI) -- Two people were rescued from their capsized boat 65 miles off the coast of Atlantic City Wednesday night.It was close to midnight when they were rescued. Officials said the man and woman had been clinging to their boat for about three hours.Around 9 p.m. the U.S. Coast Guard received an emergency radio beacon from a 55-foot sailing vessel named "The Bertie."The U.S. Coast Guard based in Atlantic City was able to locate the pair. They were discovered floating on their capsized boat, with just the clothes on their backs. They were not wearing life vests.A Coast Guard helicopter lifted the man and the woman from the capsized boat.Conditions were stormy. The Coast Guard speculates the pair was blown off the deck by high winds, then the boat flipped over. They were able to swim back to the overturned boat.The water temperature at the time of the rescue was approximately 60 degrees. Officials said they pair was checked for hypothermia by EMS before heading to the hospital.They were taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Mainland Campus for treatment. There is no word on their condition.The Coast Guard said the couple were traveling from South Carolina to New York City and they have been sailing around the world for a few years now.