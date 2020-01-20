2 people rescued from South Philadelphia house fire

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two people were rescued from a house fire in South Philadelphia Sunday night.It happened around 10:30 p.m. on the 1800 block of Bainbridge Street.Firefighters responded to the call with reports of people trapped inside the home.A man and a woman were rescued from the home and taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital. There is no word on their condition.Officials said approximately 50 firefighters responded to help fight the blaze.There is no word on what might have sparked the fire.The fire marshal is investigating.