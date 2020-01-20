2 people rescued from South Philadelphia house fire

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two people were rescued from a house fire in South Philadelphia Sunday night.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. on the 1800 block of Bainbridge Street.

Firefighters responded to the call with reports of people trapped inside the home.

A man and a woman were rescued from the home and taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital. There is no word on their condition.

Officials said approximately 50 firefighters responded to help fight the blaze.

There is no word on what might have sparked the fire.

The fire marshal is investigating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south philadelphiafirehouse firefire rescue
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chester Co. firefighter charged with sexually abusing minors
NJ man found dead on Pa. highway
Malvern Prep cancer survivor gets one-day contract with Philly Wings
AccuWeather: Sunny, brisk and cold today
2 more Puerto Rico officials fired after warehouse break-in
Remembering Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in quotes
McNabb congratulates Reid on first Super Bowl appearance since 2005
Show More
Philly teachers' union taking legal action over asbestos issue
36 hours of steady snowfall leaves neighbors trapped inside homes
2 police officers killed in Hawaii shooting
Del. shelter to receive dogs from earthquake-ravaged Puerto Rico
2 teens arrested after home burglaries in Brookhaven: Police
More TOP STORIES News