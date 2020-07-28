2 shootings within hours on same Philadelphia block could be case of retaliation, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating two shootings that occurred within hours of each other on the same block on the city's Hunting Park section early Tuesday.

Detectives said the second shooting, that of a 53-year-old man, could be a case of retaliation for the first shooting.

It happened around 1:15 a.m. at the intersection of Broad and Jerome streets.

Investigators said the victim was walking out of a house when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside opened fire.

The man was shot several times. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

A 39-year-old man was shot in both legs on the same block of the city about three hours earlier.

That shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. Monday.

Police said at least 26 shell casings littered the scene.

The victim was taken to Temple University Hospital in a private vehicle. He is listed in stable condition.

So far there have been no arrests made in either shooting.
Related topics:
north philadelphiagun violenceshootingguns
