State police say weather was a factor in a three-vehicle crash involving two tractor-trailers on a western Pennsylvania interstate that killed two girls and seriously injured two other people.Police said two trucks and a sport utility vehicle were heading east on Interstate 80 in East Lackawannock Township at about 6:40 p.m. Sunday when they collided.Police in Mercer County reported that two girls, a 16-year-old and a 15-year-old, in the SUV were pronounced dead at the scene. Two other female victims, including the 17-year-old driver, were taken to a Pittsburgh hospital.One tractor-trailer driver was taken to Grove City Medical Center for treatment of unspecified injuries. The other truck driver was uninjured.