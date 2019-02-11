Police: Weather a factor in crash that killed 2 teen girls on I-80

EMBED </>More Videos

State police say weather was a factor in a three-vehicle crash involving two tractor-trailers on a western Pennsylvania interstate that killed two girls and seriously injured two o

EAST LACKAWANNOCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. --
State police say weather was a factor in a three-vehicle crash involving two tractor-trailers on a western Pennsylvania interstate that killed two girls and seriously injured two other people.

Police said two trucks and a sport utility vehicle were heading east on Interstate 80 in East Lackawannock Township at about 6:40 p.m. Sunday when they collided.

Police in Mercer County reported that two girls, a 16-year-old and a 15-year-old, in the SUV were pronounced dead at the scene. Two other female victims, including the 17-year-old driver, were taken to a Pittsburgh hospital.

One tractor-trailer driver was taken to Grove City Medical Center for treatment of unspecified injuries. The other truck driver was uninjured.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsaccidentcrash
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Catholic Church names NJ clergy accused of sex abuse
High school student shot in face in Havertown, teen in custody
Police: Man dies after fight with homeowner in Roxborough
Crews battling fire at school in Bucks County
Shots fired at SEPTA's Lombard-South Station
Girl, 13, missing since Saturday in Philly
NASA declares Mars rover Opportunity dead after 15 years on the red planet
Thieves stealing tires, rims from Hondas in NE Philadelphia
Show More
Officers rescue freezing dog tied to porch, feed her McDonald's
Ted Cruz wants drug lord El Chapo to fund border wall
Phillies, Aaron Nola agree to four-year extension
Fire crews battle barn blaze in Chester County
Rare leopard photographed for the first time in more than 100 years
More News