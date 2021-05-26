2 teens, woman rescued from house fire in Bridesburg section of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Three people were rescued from a fire in Philadelphia's Bridesburg section on Wednesday morning.

According to fire officials, flames broke out at about 2 a.m. in a rowhome on the 2000 block of Kennedy Street.

Flames quickly spread to another home, and when crews arrived, two teens were waving out a second-floor window of the home. Both were rescued by a ladder, officials said.

A woman was rescued from the second-floor at the front of the home, officials said. The three victims were rushed to area hospitals and are believed to be a part of the same family.

The woman was listed in critical but stable condition and the two teens were stable at St. Christopher's Hospital for Children, officials said.

"When I came out, there were flames shooting up in the back and all that, embers flying all over. Went up pretty fast," said neighbor Pat Doyle. "The one grandson came out. They had him on a stretcher, giving him oxygen. Then they took the grandmother out."

Another neighbor, who is a family member, tried to go in and help. She received minor injuries and refused medical treatment, officials said.

Three neighbors in the row home next door were also displaced. The Red Cross has been notified.

Officials were continuing to investigate the cause of the fire.
