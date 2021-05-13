fire

2 women injured in Delaware County fire, flames spread to neighboring homes

By
2 injured in Chester house fire

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Two women were taken to the hospital after a fire ignited inside their Chester, Delaware County house and spread to neighboring homes.

The fire started shortly before 5 a.m. Thursday on the 1100 block of Thomas Street in Chester.

Officials said four people, two women and two children, were inside the home where the fire started.

"I looked out the window and saw the house on fire," neighbor Yvonne Evers said. "It's a house where a lot of people live at, with kids."

The two women were being treated for smoke inhalation. Their conditions have not been released. The children were not injured.

"I did see (firefighters) taking out someone on the stretcher. They were OK, they were upset, but they were OK," Yvonne said.

Viewer video from the scene showed the smoke and flames. Approximately 50 firefighters responded to the scene.

Viewer video captured the flames shooting from a home in Chester, Delaware County. Two women were injured in the fire.



The bulk of the fire damage is in the center home where the fire started, but the neighboring houses on both sides suffered damage.

At least 10 people have been displaced. The Red Cross will assists those in need of a place to stay.

Neighbors described hearing an explosion, but it is not clear at this time what created the sound.

"I had never seen nothing like that in my entire life," neighbor Eva Evers said.

A cause of the fire is under investigation.

