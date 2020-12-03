Investigation underway after death of 2-year-old in Bucks County

Middletown Twp Police investigating the death of a 2 year old boy. Autopsy to be conducted today. pic.twitter.com/Fu1Zn3DP0X — Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) December 3, 2020

MIDDLETOWN TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Middletown Township, Bucks County are investigating the death of a 2-year-old boy.The boy's father, 27-year-old Jorddan Thornton of Philadelphia, has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child in connection to the death, police said.Middletown police responded to the Racquet Club Apartments on the 1900 block of Veterans Highway around 8:49 p.m. Wednesday after receiving a 911 call indicating a child had fallen and cracked his head.According to the police criminal complaint, an arriving officer was met outside an apartment by a man, later identified as Thornton, holding a boy with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to his head.Thornton told the officer he was watching Netflix with his son and fell asleep. He said the boy had been jumping on the bed and believed his son hit his head on the headboard.Thornton told police there were guns in the apartment, but they were all away in drawers, the complaint said.According to the complaint, a neighbor told police she heard a loud bang that sounded like a gunshot. Approximately two minutes later, she heard a man screaming "help me."Police said the neighbor ran out of her apartment and saw a man holding a child in a towel and saying "I'm sorry."When the neighbor attempted to give medical aid to the child, she told police the man was hesitant, saying he didn't want to let the boy go, according to the complaint.When he did let go, the neighbor said she saw the boy's head was severely injured.She told officers there may be another child the man's apartment.The complaint said police entered the apartment to see if there was another child and found blood on the bedroom floor and ceiling. Police said they also found evidence of a damaged skull in the room.Medics transported the child to St. Mary's Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.The complaint said the doctor confirmed the child's injuries were consistent with a gunshot wound.According to police, Thornton was the sole caretaker of the child at the time of the incident.Thornton is currently being held in the Bucks County prison on a $500,000 bond.An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.