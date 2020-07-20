2-year-old missing toddler, King Hill is dead: Family says

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Tragic news Sunday night in the search for missing 2-year-old King Hill. The family of the child confirms to Action News he is dead.Police have been searching for Hill since July 7. While the family confirmed this tragic news, Philadelphia police are not releasing any details.Only saying the case remains active and fluid and under investigation.This was a complicated case from the beginning with police saying publicly someone was not telling the truth about King's whereabouts.Sunday, King's family tells Action News authorities came to their Strawberry Mansion home this afternoon and said they believe King is dead and an arrest has been made in his murder.But they have not located his body officials say.Tuesday, July 7, King's stepfather called police telling investigators a babysitter dropped King off to King's mother at 33rd and Diamond Street.But the mother says that never happened and thought King was still in the stepfather's care.When the stepfather realized King was missing, he called the police.Since then, police have interviewed everyone and people in the community organized a search for King.Kimberly Hill, King's maternal grandmother tells Action News, now they want King home so they can bury him."Wherever he is at, whatever happened to him, just bring him back so we can put King to rest," said Hill. He was amazing, everybody loved King."