20-year-old man found shot and killed outside Philadelphia prison 1 hour after release: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 20-year-old man was shot and killed on the grounds of the Curran-Fromhold Correction Facility in the Holmesburg section of Philadelphia less than hour after being released from the prison, police said.Police were called just before 2 a.m. Thursday to the prison on the 8100 block of State Road after several reports of gunshots.The victim has been identified as Rodney Hargrove of Philadelphia.The shooting occurred about 200 feet off the main driveway that leads to the prison off State Road, next to I-95.When police and medics arrived on location, they found the 20-year-old man lying on the sidewalk next to one of the shacks with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso, chest, and arms, according to Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.The man was pronounced dead at the scene.Small said, based on ballistic evidence, at least 10 shots were fired from a semi-automatic weapon.Authorities found most of the shell casings near the victim's body which, Small said, indicated the shooter or shooters were in close proximity to the man at the time of the shooting."It appears that shooter or shooters were actually on the grounds of the prison when the shots were fired," Small said.Small said there are no surveillance cameras in the immediate area where the shooting took place."Based on information by some of the guards in a nearby shack, they did not see the shooting take place," Small said. "They saw what appeared to be a dark colored vehicle speeding from the grounds of the prison property."Small said that investigators still are not 100% sure whether the shooter or shooters were actually in the vehicle seen speeding from the prison."We have information that this 20-year-old victim, who was just released from prison less than an hour before he was shot and killed, that his last known address was in the Germantown section of the city, which is about five to six miles from this location," Small said. "We don't know if he was heading home at the time after being released or waiting for a ride."Small said there was cellphone found near the victim's body, but it was not clear if it was working or not.