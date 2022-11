2008: Action News coverage of the Philadelphia Phillies' World Series win

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Jim Gardner and Gary Papa anchor our Action News coverage after the Phillies won the World Series on October 29, 2008.

Action News covered Phillies fans celebrating across the city, including right outside Citizens Bank Park.

Chopper 6 was also at the Bank to show us the on-field celebrations, while Harry Kalas spoke to us live just moments after the game.