6abc told hold virtual Census phone bank on Wednesday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The deadline to fill out the 2020 Census is fast approaching.
To be counted, you'll need to fill it out by Sept. 30.
It's only done every 10 years and the information collected is crucial to getting important financial help for communities, including where you live.
6abc is holding a virtual Census phone bank on Wednesday to help answer any questions or concerns you might have.
It will be held from 4 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.
The number to call is 1-844-432-9832.
For more information about the 2020 census, visit my2020census.gov.
